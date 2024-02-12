ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of ARBB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,374. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.