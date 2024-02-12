ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ARB IOT Group Stock Up 20.8 %
Shares of ARBB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,374. ARB IOT Group has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
About ARB IOT Group
