Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

