Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Down 1.9%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 37,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 780,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMEA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

