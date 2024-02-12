HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $624.50 and last traded at $633.90. 78,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 377,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.65 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HubSpot by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

