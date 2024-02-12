Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 3,843 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,595. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

