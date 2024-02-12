Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 3,171 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

