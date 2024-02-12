Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 456,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,857. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $236.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

