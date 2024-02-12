Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. 3,708,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

