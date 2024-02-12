Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

Eaton stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $278.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

