International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,041. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
