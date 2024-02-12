Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,479,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,221,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

