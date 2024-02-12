Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

