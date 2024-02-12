NYM (NYM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.24 Million

NYM (NYM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, NYM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $132.24 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NYM

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,582,255 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 689,582,254.595574 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18589647 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,557,614.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

