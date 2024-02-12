OMG Network Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $93.49 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00082156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001338 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

