IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $381.99. 795,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $313.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

