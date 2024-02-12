SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 587,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 96,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,118. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

