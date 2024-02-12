Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $176.71. 330,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $177.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.