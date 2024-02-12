Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,263,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,524. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

