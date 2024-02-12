Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $352.82 million and $2.08 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 352,851,006 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

