Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $182.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00013067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $182.73 million and $9.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,780.06 or 1.00030794 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.91 or 0.00184681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.16039736 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $9,844,983.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

