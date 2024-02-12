Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

TSE:TSU traded up C$0.33 on Monday, reaching C$39.31. 93,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.94. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$39.71.

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

