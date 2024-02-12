TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$183.00 to C$209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$174.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.55. The stock has a market cap of C$16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$194.25.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

