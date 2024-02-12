CIBC Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.31. 93,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 262.07 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 54.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

