Scotiabank Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.57.

T stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.66. 1,433,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.55. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

