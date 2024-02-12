Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Purchases C$14,750.00 in Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs acquired 590,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Patrick Triggs acquired 1,200,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Patrick Triggs acquired 730,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

CVE:HPY traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.03. 529,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

