Desjardins Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.98.
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
