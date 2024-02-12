Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.16. 132,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,054. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$45.88.

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

