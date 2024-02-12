Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$32.50

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$27.76. 411,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,790. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9541724 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. 42.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saputo



Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

