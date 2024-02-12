Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DND

Dye & Durham Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.58. 107,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,299. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28.

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.