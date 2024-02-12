Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
