CIBC Cuts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$25.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.80.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.70. 98,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,573. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.16.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

