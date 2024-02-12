Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.50 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.54.

TSE FTS traded up C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$52.98. 445,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,697. The company has a market cap of C$25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

