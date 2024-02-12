Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s current price.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

TSE:SVM traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.31. 184,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.09. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$585.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2548866 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

