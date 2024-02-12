Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.75.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$18.75. 1,041,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,411. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$16.94 and a 1-year high of C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.