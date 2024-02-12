The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,525,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $123,647,000 after acquiring an additional 190,145 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,616,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

