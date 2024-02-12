1ST Source Bank Sells 218 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.08. 550,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
