Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 61,122 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 61,122 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,282,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,340,320. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

