IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after buying an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,431,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,111,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $439.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $410.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

