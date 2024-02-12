IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,120. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $153.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

