Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.73.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 480,897 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.