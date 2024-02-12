Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 232.8% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.73.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.