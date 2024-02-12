Foundry Partners LLC Sells 42,255 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,255 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DRI traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.41. 127,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,994. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

