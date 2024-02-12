Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $290.47. 984,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,929. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average of $280.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

