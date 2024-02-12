One Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,218. The firm has a market cap of $367.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

