Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 308,257 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

CRM stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $365,653,525. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.