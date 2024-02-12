Ellevest Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

