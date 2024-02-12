IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $176.92. 257,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,697. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

