IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,756,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 211,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,853. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

