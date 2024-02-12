IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,956 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,304,000 after acquiring an additional 81,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,716,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

