IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,307 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. BHP Group accounts for about 1.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
