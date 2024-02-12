Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Holdings Increased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines makes up 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

SAVE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,413,412. The company has a market cap of $730.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.