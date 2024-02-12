IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233,874 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 1,526,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.